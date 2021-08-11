'Delays likely' during eleven-day works in busy Northampton roads
The overnight works started on Monday and have caused congestion in the area so far
Eleven-day roadworks have begun in a major road through Northampton.
The works around Weedon Road roundabout, near Sainsbury's, started on Monday (August 9) and will finish on Friday, August 20.
The works are only taking place overnight between 7pm and 6am, which means traffic gets congested in the evenings and 'delays are likely', according to West Northamptonshire Council.
The Weedon Road past the roundabout going out of town is closed; part of Tollgate Way is also closed during the works; the road (A5076) going past the M&S garage is also reduced to one lane.
A diversion is signposted for motorists.