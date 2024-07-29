'Delays likely' as three major roadworks begin simultaneously in same part of Northampton – here's when they end
Roadworks began at the junction and pedestrian crossing of Bants Lane and Chiltern Avenue on Monday, July 22, as West Northamptonshire Council’s Highways workers refurbish the traffic lights.
Temporary multi-way traffic lights are in place on Bants Lane and Chiltern Avenue, while Chiltern Avenue is fully closed.
According to WNC, ‘delays are likely’ until the works are completed and the roads are reopened on Friday, August 16.
Many motorists have already faced traffic backing up in both directions towards Sixfields and King’s Heath.
Nearby, in Harlestone Road, close to Dallington Cemetery, two-way traffic lights are in place for utility repair and maintenance works, further adding to the traffic chaos.
Additionally, Berrywood Road in Duston has been closed from Monday (July 29) until August 9 for utility asset works.
The combination of all these works could make driving in Duston very difficult until mid-August.
Many residents have taken to social media to vent their frustration.
One said: “He we go again. Billy smart circus are in Duston again.”
Another said: “More chaos: I’ll be avoiding as much as possible.”
One resident in Chiltern Avenue said the upgraded traffic lights are much-needed.
The resident said: “As someone who lives on Chiltern Avenue, I’ve witnessed too many near misses at this junction. Drivers coming down Bants Lane from Harlestone Road often see the second set of lights are green and run the red light, putting cars turning onto Bants Lane from Chiltern Avenue at risk. There are definitely improvements needed.”
