'Delays likely' as three major roadworks begin simultaneously in same part of Northampton – here's when they end

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of motorists are currently being affected by roadworks on a busy road in Northampton – here’s when the traffic chaos will end.

Roadworks began at the junction and pedestrian crossing of Bants Lane and Chiltern Avenue on Monday, July 22, as West Northamptonshire Council’s Highways workers refurbish the traffic lights.

Temporary multi-way traffic lights are in place on Bants Lane and Chiltern Avenue, while Chiltern Avenue is fully closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to WNC, ‘delays are likely’ until the works are completed and the roads are reopened on Friday, August 16.

Temporary traffic lights in Bants Lane

Many motorists have already faced traffic backing up in both directions towards Sixfields and King’s Heath.

Nearby, in Harlestone Road, close to Dallington Cemetery, two-way traffic lights are in place for utility repair and maintenance works, further adding to the traffic chaos.

Additionally, Berrywood Road in Duston has been closed from Monday (July 29) until August 9 for utility asset works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The combination of all these works could make driving in Duston very difficult until mid-August.

Many residents have taken to social media to vent their frustration.

One said: “He we go again. Billy smart circus are in Duston again.”

Another said: “More chaos: I’ll be avoiding as much as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident in Chiltern Avenue said the upgraded traffic lights are much-needed.