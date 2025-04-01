'Delays likely' as busy route in Northampton town centre CLOSED for another two weeks
The closure affects the stretch from St Edmund’s Junction on York Road to the St Michael’s Road junction on Lower Mounts, extending up to Abington Square, according to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).
The closure began last week on Monday, March 24, at 8pm, and will now last until Friday, April 11, at 6am, with nightly closures from 8pm to 6am, according to WNC. The council initially said it would last until April 4.
The work includes carriageway resurfacing, ironwork repairs, anti-skid treatment, and the repainting of road markings.
A diversion route is in place throughout the closure. However, the council has warned that delays are likely.
Pedestrians will still be able to walk on the pavement, although bus routes may be affected.
