'Delays likely' as busy route in Northampton town centre CLOSED for another two weeks

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 13:21 BST
A busy route in Northampton town centre is set to be closed to thousands of motorists for another two weeks for improvement works.

The closure affects the stretch from St Edmund’s Junction on York Road to the St Michael’s Road junction on Lower Mounts, extending up to Abington Square, according to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The closure began last week on Monday, March 24, at 8pm, and will now last until Friday, April 11, at 6am, with nightly closures from 8pm to 6am, according to WNC. The council initially said it would last until April 4.

The work includes carriageway resurfacing, ironwork repairs, anti-skid treatment, and the repainting of road markings.

This closure will affect the stretch from St Edmund’s Junction on York Road to the St Michael’s Road junction on Lower Mounts, extending up to Abington Square, according to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

A diversion route is in place throughout the closure. However, the council has warned that delays are likely.

Pedestrians will still be able to walk on the pavement, although bus routes may be affected.

