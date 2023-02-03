Delays in Northampton town centre following collision at busy roundabout

Drivers are warned of delays in Northampton town centre following a collision at a busy roundabout.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said a two vehicle road traffic collision occurred shortly before 2.30pm on Friday (February 3) at the St Peter’s Way roundabout that links Towcester Road and Horse Market.

She added: “One of the vehicle’s appears to be leaking “fluid” and therefore we have requested support from the Fire Service. Both vehicles will require recovery.”

Delays expected.

Officers remain at the scene.

Traffic is building in the surrounding areas.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.