Delays in Northampton neighbourhood as emergency services respond to two vehicle collision

A two vehicle collision has caused a road in a Northampton neighbourhood to close.

The incident happened at just before 2.20pm today (Monday June 19) in Kingsley Park Terrrace.

The road is closed and traffic is building in the area as emergency services deal with the incident.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly before 2.20pm today, a two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred near to the MOT garage in Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton.

"All three emergency services are on the scene. Road is blocked and vehicles will need recovering.”