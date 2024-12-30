'Delays expected' for thousands of motorists as major road in and out of Northampton set to CLOSE for five nights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major road in and out of Northampton is set to CLOSE overnight for five days next week, with thousands of motorists to be hit by delays.

The A4500 between the Sixfields roundabout at Upton and the Kislingbury roundabout, in both directions, will be closed, with ‘delays expected’, according to signage.

The signage says that the two-mile stretch of road will be closed overnight from Monday (January 6) to Saturday (January 11) between 8pm and 6am.

As of now (Monday, December 30), West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has not posted any information about the reason for the works on the traffic website One.Network.

WNC has been contacted for comment.

The closures are likely to impact thousands of motorists. While a diversion route has not yet been announced, it could be via Sandy Lane and through Duston.