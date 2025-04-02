Delays expected at Riverside in Northampton as works underway to repair damaged traffic lights
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The traffic lights on the roundabout, which connects the A43/Lumbertubs Way, the A45 and Riverside Retail Park are turned off today (Wednesday April 2). Lane closures are also in place on the approaches to the roundabout.
According to One Network – the widely-used platform to monitor traffic disruptions – the closures will also be in place on Thursday (April 3), but are due to be finished by 3.30pm.
Details on One Network show the works are being carried out to “replace damaged traffic signal equipment and cabling after a road traffic collision”.
At just before 1pm today, there were long queues into the main car park at Riverside Retail Park as motorists tried to get to the roundabout, as one lane of Ferris Row is closed.
Down the road at the Queen Eleanor interchange, major nine-month long roadworks have begun. This includes 24/7 lane closures on the slip roads at the junction, which during rush hour this morning, had huge knock-on effects on the A45 back to Wellingborough and in surrounding areas.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.