Delays as two lanes closed on A14 near Kettering due to fuel spillage

National Highways is warning of up to 20 minutes of delays

By Carly Odell
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:23 pm
Two lanes are closed on the A14 near Kettering following an fuel spillage.

Lanes one and two are closed on the westbound carriageway close to junction eight of the A14. The entry slip road at junction eight is also closed.

There are three miles of congestion on approach. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

National Highways tweeted: “Lanes 1 and 2 are closed on the #A14 westbound within J8 (#Kettering) due to a diesel spillage. The entry slip road at J8 is also closed. Clean up of the carriageway is underway. There are 3 miles of congestion on approach causing 20 min delays above normal journey time.”More to follow.

