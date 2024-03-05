DELAYS: 32 road closures in and around West Northamptonshire this week

Drivers in and around West Northamptonshire will have 32 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 9.30am February 2 to 3.30pm March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon to Danes way roundabout, mobile lane closures due to horticultural works.

• A43, from 8pm February 26 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Evenley to Towcester, A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Old Stratford, diversion route for works being undertaken on behalf of West Northants Highways.

• A14, from 8pm January 29 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14/M6 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 (M6) to junction 2 (A14), carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm January 8 to 6am March 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Barnes Meadow, carriageway and lane closure due to resurfacing works, diversion route via National Highway and local authority network.

• M1, from 9pm November 27 2023 to 6am March 20 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 14, slip road and lane closures for drainage works, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 8am March 2 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Syresham to Brackley, diversion route for works on behalf of HS2.

• A45, from 8pm November 16 2023 to 6am May 4 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Wellingborough, carriageway and lane closures for safety repair works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A14, from 8pm February 12 2024 to 6am April 14 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 19, carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A45, from 8pm February 5 2024 to 6am April 14 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 22 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A43, from 1pm March 4 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Wood Burcote to Silverstone, Layby and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 7pm March 4 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Old Stratford, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Gigaclear.

• M1, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures for electrical works.

• A43, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Towcester, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 4 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A5, from 8pm March 5 to 5am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Towcester to Duncote, temporary traffic signals due to drainage works.

• A43, from 8pm March 5 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Brackley, Lane closures for signage works.

• M1, from 10pm March 5 to 5am March 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to 15 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9.30am March 6 to 3.30pm March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Weedon, Stop and go for drainage works.

• A43, from 1pm March 6 to 3pm March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Tiffield, Lay by closure due to maintenance works.

• A14, from 8pm March 7 to 5am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 1, slip road and lame closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm March 9 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 16, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8.30am to 3.30pm on March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Heathencote, traffic signals due to works on behalf of BT.

• M1, from 8pm March 11 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18, Lane closures due to survey works.

• A5, from 8pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Long Buckby Wharf, temporary traffic signals for signage works.

• A5, from 8pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Towcester, Lane closures due to drainage works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 14 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A45, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Great Billing, Lane closures for survey.

• A43, from midnight, March 18 to 11.59pm March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow roundabout to Evenley roundabout, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A14, from 8pm March 18 to 11.59pm June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, Cold Ashby to Kelmarsh, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A5, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Potterspury, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A43, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, slip road and lane closures due to survey works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.