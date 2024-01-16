Four sets of roadworks are expected to cause delays of between ten and 30 minutes

West Northamptonshire's motorists will have 27 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from midday, January 10 to 11.59pm January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Old Stratford to Paulerspury, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm January 12 to 5am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19 to junction 20, Lane closure for safety repair works.

• A5, from 8pm December 4 2023 to 6am January 25 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M1, from 10pm January 8 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion route via National Highways network.

• M1, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 3 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure due to survey works.

• M1, from 9pm November 27 2023 to 6am February 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 14, slip road and lane closures for drainage works, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 9pm July 21 2023 to 6am March 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Old Stratford to Towcester, diversion route due to works on local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm January 8 to 6am March 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Barnes Meadow, carriageway and lane closure due to resurfacing works, diversion route via National Highway and local authority network.

• A45, from 8pm November 16 2023 to 6am May 4 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Wellingborough, carriageway and lane closures for safety repair works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M45, from 9am to 3pm on January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Dunchurch to Kilsby, Lane closure due to electrical works.

• A5, from 9.30am January 15 to 3.30pm February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Weedon, Stop and go for drainage works.

• A43, from 8pm January 15 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Tiffield, Lane closures for survey works.

• M40, from 9pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A45, from 9.03am to 3.30pm on January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, junction 15 (M1) to Wootton, diversion route due to works on county council network.

• A5, from 8pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Kilsby to Watford, Lane closure and temporary traffic signals for renewal works.

• A5, from 8pm January 17 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Ashby St Ledgers to Watford Gap, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 10pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 9pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Astcote, Layby closure and traffic signals on behalf of BT.

• M6, from 9pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct two to jct 1, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Syresham, Lane and gap closures for electrical works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A43, from 9pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• M40, from 9pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M1, from 10pm January 23 to 5am January 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to 15 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A14, from 8pm January 29 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14/M6 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 (M6) to junction 2 (A14), carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.