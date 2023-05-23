Cyclist taken to hospital after early morning incident near M1 in Northamptonshire
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after an incident on a roundabout near the M1 in Northamptonshire.
Emergency services were called to the A5, M1 junction 18 roundabout to the aid of a cyclist.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called by EMAS at 3.45am this morning (May 23), reporting a pedal cyclist had been injured in a collision on the roundabout junction of the A5 and M1 at Junction 18.
"The cyclist – a man in his 60s from Warwickshire – has been taken to the University Hospital Coventry with a head injury.
"The cyclist has informed officers that he was clipped by a vehicle which has caused him to fall from his bike.
“Enquiries to establish how the cyclist sustained his injuries are on-going.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 23000312440.