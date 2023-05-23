News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Cyclist taken to hospital after early morning incident near M1 in Northamptonshire

The man in his 60s suffered a head injury
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:11 BST

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after an incident on a roundabout near the M1 in Northamptonshire.

Emergency services were called to the A5, M1 junction 18 roundabout to the aid of a cyclist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called by EMAS at 3.45am this morning (May 23), reporting a pedal cyclist had been injured in a collision on the roundabout junction of the A5 and M1 at Junction 18.

The scene of the incident this morning (May 23). Photo: Twitter/PC 862 Aaron.The scene of the incident this morning (May 23). Photo: Twitter/PC 862 Aaron.
The scene of the incident this morning (May 23). Photo: Twitter/PC 862 Aaron.
Most Popular

"The cyclist – a man in his 60s from Warwickshire – has been taken to the University Hospital Coventry with a head injury.

"The cyclist has informed officers that he was clipped by a vehicle which has caused him to fall from his bike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Enquiries to establish how the cyclist sustained his injuries are on-going.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 23000312440.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireEmergency servicesNorthamptonshire PoliceWarwickshire