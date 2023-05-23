Cyclist taken to hospital after early morning incident near M1 in Northamptonshire

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after an incident on a roundabout near the M1 in Northamptonshire.

Emergency services were called to the A5, M1 junction 18 roundabout to the aid of a cyclist.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called by EMAS at 3.45am this morning (May 23), reporting a pedal cyclist had been injured in a collision on the roundabout junction of the A5 and M1 at Junction 18.

The scene of the incident this morning (May 23). Photo: Twitter/PC 862 Aaron.

"The cyclist – a man in his 60s from Warwickshire – has been taken to the University Hospital Coventry with a head injury.

"The cyclist has informed officers that he was clipped by a vehicle which has caused him to fall from his bike.

“Enquiries to establish how the cyclist sustained his injuries are on-going.”