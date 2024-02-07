Crash on the A45 in Northampton causing chaos on all surrounding routes with long delays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Multiple vehicles have been caught in a crash involving a lorry on the A45 in Northampton today.

Traffic going eastbound out of town on the busy dual carriageway are facing long delays with queues going back beyond Wooton with lane closures in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lorry was involved in a collision but it has not yet been confirmed how many vehicles are involved.

A45 traffic is building, as well as queues on all surrounding routes

Northamptonshire Police posted on X: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a two-vehicle collision on the A45 eastbound between Mereway and Brackmills, in Northampton, which was reported to us shortly after 11.40am today, Feb 7. Please find an alternative route to avoid delays. Updates to follow. Thank you.”

Surrounding routes – including London Road, Towcester Road and Mereway – are also heavily congested.

UPDATE: The collision has now been cleared.

Police posted on X: “The collision on the A45 eastbound has now been cleared - thank you all for your patience while we and emergency service colleagues responded to this incident.”