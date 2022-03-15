Crash leads to morning rush-hour queues on A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton

There are queues on the A45 heading from Wellingborough towards Northampton following reports of a crash on Tuesday morning (March 15).

National Highways highlighted delays of up to ten minutes westbound from the junction for Earls Barton and Great Doddington at just before 7am.

There are no reports of injuries but a spokesman warned delays could get worse during the morning rush hour.

There are delays on the A45 heading from Wellingborough to Northampton