Crash closes two lanes of the M1 near Northampton as drivers are warned of delays

Five miles of congestion

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Drivers are being warned of long delays this morning, Thursday, after a crash on the M1 near Northampton.

East Midlands Highways gave an update at 7.45am: “2 lanes (of 4) remain closed on the #M1 southbound in #Northamptonshire between J17 (#M45) and J16 (#Northampton) due to a collision involving a lorry and a van.

“Recovery is now ongoing at scene.

“There's a 45-minute delay on approach with 5 miles of congestion.”

There are no details as to any injuries of those involved in the crash.