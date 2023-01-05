Crash closes two lanes of the M1 near Northampton as drivers are warned of delays

Drivers are being warned of long delays this morning, Thursday, after a crash on the M1 near Northampton.

East Midlands Highways gave an update at 7.45am: “2 lanes (of 4) remain closed on the #M1 southbound in #Northamptonshire between J17 (#M45) and J16 (#Northampton) due to a collision involving a lorry and a van.

“Recovery is now ongoing at scene.

Traffic is tailing back to Kettering following a collision in fog on the A14 on Monday morning

“There's a 45-minute delay on approach with 5 miles of congestion.”