Part of the A43 is set to be closed for the rest of Tuesday (March 1) engineers repair a bridge deck.

National Highways say a stretch of the Brackley bypass heading south between the A422 east and west junctions is shut following damage to a joint in the bridge deck.

A spokesman said: "The road is expected to remain closed throughout the day. A local diversion is in place."