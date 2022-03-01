Diversions in place as Northamptonshire stretch of A43 closed while engineers repair damaged bridge
National Highways expects southbound Brackley bypass to be shut for the rest of Tuesday
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:14 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:16 pm
Part of the A43 is set to be closed for the rest of Tuesday (March 1) engineers repair a bridge deck.
National Highways say a stretch of the Brackley bypass heading south between the A422 east and west junctions is shut following damage to a joint in the bridge deck.
A spokesman said: "The road is expected to remain closed throughout the day. A local diversion is in place."