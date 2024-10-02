CONFIRMED: Here's where new traffic enforcement cameras are located in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s where new traffic enforcement cameras are located in two busy parts of Northampton town centre.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has installed new traffic enforcement cameras at the Marefair junction with Horsemarket, and at the top end of Gold Street, between College Street and Bridge Street.

Both cameras are set to go live at some point this month (October), although exact activation dates have not yet been confirmed by WNC.

The camera at the Marefair junction will enforce banned turnings, according to Councillor Phil Larratt, who is responsible for highways at WNC.

The new traffic enforcement cameras are in position in Marefair (left) and in Gold Street (right) and are both set to be switched at some point this month.

The camera on Gold Street will enforce the existing bus-only section regulations.

There will be no six-month warning period for motorists violating the rules in Gold Street, according to Councillor Larratt. It is not yet known if a six-month grace period will be applied to the Marefair enforcement cameras.

Councillor Larratt has also noted that “early discussions have taken place regarding potential new sites.”

WNC has been contacted for further comment.

Background

In February this year, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) began enforcing the hatched yellow box at the junction of St John’s Street and Victoria Gardens, as well as the no right turns from Fishponds Road into Great Billing Way and the bus-only route at Hermitage Way.

These measures were implemented to help reduce traffic congestion after the Department for Transport (DfT) changed legislation to allow local authorities to enforce moving traffic contraventions.

During the first six months of enforcement, a warning notice was issued for first offences. However, from August 1 (St John’s Street) and August 16 (Fishponds Road and Hermitage Way) onwards, anyone who breaches the rules at these sites receives a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) of £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days. Since going live, recent figures showed that around 1,325 PCNs have been issued, 9,027 warnings given, and £19,180 in income generated.