Completion date confirmed for controversial unconnected relief road on the edge of Northampton

A completion and opening date has finally been confirmed for a controversial relief road on the outskirts of Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has announced significant progress in the development of the Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR), which will benefit thousands of motorists once complete.

The northern section of the road opened to motorists in the summer of 2024, albeit after a two-month delay and without a connection to the southern section leading to the A4500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The southern section, often referred to as the "road to nowhere," has remained unused since its construction in 2009 due to delays in reaching a legal agreement between Homes England, the landowner, and WNC.

The unjoined southern section of the major relief road in Northampton, fenced off and uncomplete since 2009, is set to connect to the A4500 once construction is completed in Spring 2025. Photo: Clare Malings

However, WNC has now confirmed that it is finalising these agreements, with construction work scheduled to begin in the New Year to fully connect the two sections. An opening date for the completed road has been confirmed for spring 2025.

A council spokesman said: “WNC continues to work closely with Homes England to finalise agreements. Construction work is expected to commence early in the new year, paving the way for a timely opening of the road to traffic.”

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: "We are committed to improving transport infrastructure in our area, and the Sandy Lane Relief Road is a vital part of t hat vision. By collaborating with Homes England, we are making significant strides towards not only opening the northern section over the summer but also ensuring that the full route will be operational by spring 2025 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This development will greatly benefit our community by easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity.

“It is also an important leg of the continuing development of road infrastructure to the west and north of the town which includes the new road at Harlestone Firs as part of the Persimmon development and the recently completed North West Relief Road.

"The complete route from A4500 Weedon Road to A5199 Welford Road is expected to be opened during 2025 reducing congestion in many of these communities.”

A Homes England spokeswoman recently said: “Homes England fully supports the delivery of the SLRR, which will be a major benefit for the delivery of our residential scheme at Upton Lodge.”