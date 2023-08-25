CommMiniBus celebrates important milestones and urgently calls for volunteer support

Having completed its 1000th trip since its inception in 2020, CommMiniBus stands as a shining example of how dedicated individuals can make a lasting impact on their community.

Founded with a vision to bridge transportation gaps in rural areas, CommMiniBus began its journey with the Kettering Catcher Service, connecting Mawsley and Kettering. Over time, their commitment to service led to an expansion that now covers villages around Brixworth and West Haddon. As the initiative spreads its wings to reach even more isolated villages in the eastern parts of Northamptonshire, its value to the community continues to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating the completion of 1000 trips is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the CommMiniBus team and the strong support of passengers who have embraced the service. Each trip represents a connection made, a journey facilitated, and a positive impact on the lives of those who rely on the service for their daily needs.

CommMiniBus celebrates it's 1000th journey with passengers.

Comencing on 4th September, new route 80P was developed due to a group of parents who were unable to find suitable transportation for their children needing to travel to Northampton School for Boys premises in the new school year. The initiative seized this opportunity and garnered support from Mawsley Parish Council, which generously donated to help cover set-up costs. Also supported by the enthusiastic response from passengers, this expansion speaks to the community's recognition of the vital role that CommMiniBus plays in enhancing accessibility and mobility.

Route 80P serves: Mawsley, Overstone Gate, Weston Favell, Billing Road and Northampton Bus Station. Information can be found on cmbus.org/80p.

Tom Sanders of Mawsley Bus Users Group said, "This new Bus Service takes us to another little milestone on CommMiniBus' efforts to provide affordable Public Transport to our community and especially to the younger residents and our future generations, and opens up opportunities for wider choices of educational and employment opportunities for our young people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, the reach of CommMiniBus continues to extend, with requests pouring in from communities in the eastern part of the county, including areas surrounding Oundle and Corby. Trials have been conducted, and the initiative is actively exploring ways to develop a longer-term solution to address the transportation gap in these regions. This includes the potential creation of a base to ensure that more isolated villages have access to vital transportation services.

CommMiniBus celebrates it's 1000th journey with passengers.

However, as the demand for their services grows, CommMiniBus is faced with an urgent need for volunteer drivers to ensure the seamless operation of their expanding network. Volunteers have the chance to not only provide a crucial service but also become an integral part of a community-driven movement. With additional vehicles, including a full-size single-decker bus and a flat-entry minibus, soon to join the fleet, the requirement for dedicated volunteer drivers is more pressing than ever.

By joining the CommMiniBus team as a volunteer driver, individuals can contribute to more than just transportation; they become drivers of positive change, fostering connections and making a real difference in the lives of fellow residents. For those who value community and connectivity, this is a unique opportunity to play an active role in shaping the future of Northamptonshire's transportation landscape.

The urgent call for volunteer drivers is not only an invitation to lend a helping hand but also a chance to experience the joy of camaraderie, shared journeys, and the satisfaction of giving back. With a community-focused ethos at its core, CommMiniBus extends a warm welcome to those willing to step up and be part of a movement that is redefining transportation and connectivity for Northamptonshire residents.

Ka Chun Li, Director of CommMiniBus, said, "We have been offering a reliable bus services for communities that commercial bus operators are not willing to operate. It’s the lifelines of our passengers who are isolated in their rural homes. We welcome anyone who's confident enough to drive a 7-meter-long minibus to join. Training will be provided, and they will be much thanked and appreciated by myself, our team, our passengers, and also their families."