Northampton’s biggest bus operator is rolling out a fleet of 14 brand new low-emission vehicles on two key routes in the town.

Stagecoach promised a major investment into cleaner and greener double-deckers last year after ordering 200 new buses from manufacturers Alexander Dennis and a batch of 73-plated vehicles allocated to Northampton are now running on the busy route 1 and route 2 between Rectory Farm, Weston Favell and the town centre.

The company says the buses will help cut carbon emissions in Northampton and will serve the communities on the eastern side of town. The all-new vehicles also feature at-seat USB charging ports plus audio and visual next-stop announcements.

Stagecoach Midlands managing director, Mark Whitelocks, said: “We are delighted to be launching these 14 new low emission vehicles which represent a significant investment in our services for the local community.

“It’s great to see more people choosing sustainable travel to help our local environment. We hope the new buses make the decision to travel by bus even easier.”

The government’s £2 capped single fare scheme has been extended until at least January 2024 and Stagecoach hopes it will encourage more people to travel by bus.

Mr Whitelocks added: “The £2 fare cap scheme is a great incentive to give the bus a try for those who travel to get to work, school or college.