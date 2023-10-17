Celebrating a lifeline across West Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nigel Hinch, Director of ABILITY, said, "People who live in the more rural areas in particular can feel very isolated without access to transport. The service we provide allows people, as they put it get out of the same four walls. We are thrilled to be part of the CT Week as it is vital that we highlight the role of community transport and the positive impact that it has on so many people."

It is hoped that the week will shine a light on transport providers, members, volunteers and help spread the word about the sector.

So what does Community Transport mean to our customers?

Connecting people with places

One of our members said “When my husband had to go into a care home, I had to spend a lot of money on taxis just to go and see him. Thanks to ABILITY they now take me twice a week from my home near Roade to Daventry. It gives me so much pleasure to be able to see and care for him during our visits. Without this vital lifeline I just do not know how I would get to see my husband. Thanks to all the ABILITY team in the office and the wonderful drivers.”

In celebration of the sector, each day this week we have planned various pub lunches across our area. People can get together to have a catch up, enjoy some food and have a good time.