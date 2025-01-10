Busy shortcut in Northampton CLOSED to hundreds of motorists for THREE weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy shortcut in Northampton is set to close to hundreds of motorists for three weeks – who have been warned that delays are “likely”.

Cadent will begin works in Duston Road, a popular route between Weedon Road and Bants Lane, starting Monday (January 13). The road closure is expected to remain in place until February 1.

The closure may push additional traffic onto Tollgate Way or via Harlestone Road to reach Bants Lane.

Adding to the disruption, ongoing gas works in Weedon Road have already reduced traffic to a single lane near Duston Road. Temporary traffic lights near the Sevens pub, also for gas works, could contribute to congestion. These works are expected to continue until January 28.

Duston Road, a cut through between Weedon Road and Bants Lane, will be closed for three weeks for gas works.

Further gas works are underway in Ross Road, near Halfords off Weedon Road, with a scheduled completion date of February 4.

The A4500 between the Sixfields roundabout at Upton and the Kislingbury roundabout will be closed in both directions for five nights from Monday (January 13) to Saturday (January 18) between 8pm and 6am, with “delays expected”, according to signage. Those works involve carriageway resurfacing, ironwork, road markings, and anti-skid application.

Drivers should be aware that the entire area is facing major disruption over the coming weeks due to these works.