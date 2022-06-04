Busy road in Rushden closed for number of hours following 'serious collision'

A busy road near Rushden was closed for a number of hours following a “serious collision”.

John Clarke Way, which joins the A6 to Rushden town centre, was closed late on Friday night (June 3) into the early hours of Saturday morning (June 4).

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Unit tweeted just before 11.30pm on Friday: “We are currently on scene dealing with a serious #collision on John Clark Way, #Rushden/#HighamFerrers.

“Please avoid the area and allow us to work safely.

“The road will remain closed for some time whilst we complete our work.”

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for more information.