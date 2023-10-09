News you can trust since 1931
Busy road in Northampton town centre closed as Anglian Water deals with mains repair

The road is expected to reopen next week
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 16:14 BST
A busy road in Northampton town centre is closed as Anglian Water deals with a “mains repair”.

St Michael’s Road, which is often used as a cut through and is home to one of the town’s busiest car parks, has been shut since the end of last week.

On the ‘In Your Area’ section of Anglian Water’s website, the closure is listed as a “mains repair” and is currently listed as “in progress”. Also posted within the incident details, the company says: “We are due to attend this location to investigate and repair an issue that has been reported to us”.

St Michael's Road is closed in Northampton town centre. Photo: Logan MacLeod.St Michael's Road is closed in Northampton town centre. Photo: Logan MacLeod.
St Michael's Road is closed in Northampton town centre. Photo: Logan MacLeod.
An Anglian Water spokesperson added: “We are currently fixing a burst water main in St Michael’s Road, Northampton.

"This repair has proved complicated, but our team is working really hard – including through the night – to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

"In order to keep our engineers and other road users safe while we work, we have needed to close St Michael’s Road, with a full diversion in place. We expect to fully reopen the road early next week.

"We’d like to thank our customers in Northampton for their patience while we carry out this essential repair.”

