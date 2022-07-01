Busy road in Northampton to have reduced speed limits for ten weeks

The temporary reductions are to allow for safety during construction work to build hundreds of homes in the area

By Logan MacLeod
Friday, 1st July 2022, 4:15 pm

Parts of a busy Northampton road are set to have reduced speed limits for 10 weeks while construction work takes place.

Stretches of Sandy Lane between Harpole and Duston are set to have reduced speed limits from Saturday July 2 to September 23, according to West Northamptonshrie Council (WNC).

A WNC spokesman said the restriction is required for safety during construction of site entrance and roundabout.

Sandy Lane

Hundreds of homes are being built in the area between Harpole and Duston as part of the Western Gate development.

If anyone requires further information, contact WNC's Gary Thorp on 01604 651072.

