Busy road in Northampton to have reduced speed limits for ten weeks

Parts of a busy Northampton road are set to have reduced speed limits for 10 weeks while construction work takes place.

Stretches of Sandy Lane between Harpole and Duston are set to have reduced speed limits from Saturday July 2 to September 23, according to West Northamptonshrie Council (WNC).

A WNC spokesman said the restriction is required for safety during construction of site entrance and roundabout.

Sandy Lane

Hundreds of homes are being built in the area between Harpole and Duston as part of the Western Gate development.