Busy Northampton road shut both ways by mid-morning crash

Towcester Road in Northampton is shut following a smash

One of the main routes through Northampton is closed at Tuesday lunchtime (August 10) following a crash.

Towcester Road, which linked Mereway with Far Cotton, is shut in both directions between and are advising drivers to avoid the area.

It is understood a vehicle collided with traffic lights just before 11am, causing the closure. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and is reported to be uninjured.