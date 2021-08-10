Busy Northampton road shut both ways by mid-morning crash
Police are advising drivers to avoid Towcester Road
One of the main routes through Northampton is closed at Tuesday lunchtime (August 10) following a crash.
Towcester Road, which linked Mereway with Far Cotton, is shut in both directions between and are advising drivers to avoid the area.
It is understood a vehicle collided with traffic lights just before 11am, causing the closure. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and is reported to be uninjured.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed "Towcester Road is closed just past the Queen Eleanor Road junction and the Rothersthorpe Road junction in both directions. Please avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes."