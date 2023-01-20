News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Busy Northampton road reopens after collision between pedestrian and vehicle

Police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene

By Logan MacLeod
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A busy Northampton road was closed in both directions this morning (Friday January 20) due to an incident.

Harlestone Road was closed by the junction with Quarry Road and The Hart pub as police and paramedics attended an incident.

Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained a head injury and was treated at the scene.”

Harlestone Road was closed this morning (Friday January 20).
Most Popular

The road reopened around 7.30am this morning.

Delays were reported.

PoliceNorthamptonNorthamptonshire Police