Busy Northampton road reopens after collision between pedestrian and vehicle
Police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene
A busy Northampton road was closed in both directions this morning (Friday January 20) due to an incident.
Harlestone Road was closed by the junction with Quarry Road and The Hart pub as police and paramedics attended an incident.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained a head injury and was treated at the scene.”
The road reopened around 7.30am this morning.
Delays were reported.