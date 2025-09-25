Busy Northampton road near under construction roundabout to close this weekend for utility works

A busy Northampton road, which joins onto an under construction roundabout, is set to close this weekend for essential utility works.

The eastbound carriageway of Mere Way will close on Saturday September 27 at 5.30pm to enable Cadent Gas can carry out essential utility works.

According to West Northants Highways, the road will remain closed until the afternoon of Sunday September 28.

A diversion route will be in place, however, the highways authority is advising drivers to find an alternative route, where possible.

Nearby, the Queen Eleanor roundabout is currently under construction with limited lanes on the roundabout and roads surrounding it, which is causing delays and congestion in Mere Way. The roundabout is being completely revamped after it was labelled “not fit for purpose”. Works started in March this year and caused major delays for motorists in the first couple of days. Kier says works are due to be complete by December this year.