Busy Northampton road closed by police after car flips

A busy main road in Northampton is closed this afternoon (Friday, February 25) due an incident with a car that has ended up on its roof.

Harlestone Road (A428) is closed between Lodge Way and The Hart pub.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the incident happened around 1.50pm when a blue Peugeot 106 overturned.

Police have closed the road. Photo: Logan Macleod.

Injuries are not believed to be life threatening injuries at this stage, added the spokeswoman.

Congestion is also building in the surrounding area.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.