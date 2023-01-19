Burst water pipe causing delays near Northampton General Hospital as section of main road closed

A burst water pipe close to Northampton General Hospital is causing delays as a section of the busy road is closed.

Anglian Water is in attendance in Billing Road between Victoria Road and Denmark Road.

The water company is working to find out what caused the issue. No estimated time of repair has been given, as yet. Traffic will be rerouted where possible as one side of the road in closed, with temporary traffic lights in place.

A section of Billing Road is closed due to a burst water pipe. Photo: Robert Moore.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the incident in central Northampton and the issues being caused.

“Engineers are now on site investigating a burst pipe and as soon as they understand what caused this they will be in a position to say how long the repair will take. Anglian Water is working with partners and emergency services to reroute traffic and ease congestion.

“We are very sorry for the disruption this is causing and ask customers keep an eye on In Your Area for further updates.”

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, where possible.

