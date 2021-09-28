Broken down bus adds to chaos outside Northampton garage
Traffic stuck behind stranded single-decker in St James' Road
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 12:21 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 12:22 pm
A broken down bus is adding to chaos outside a Northampton garage on Tuesday morning (September 28).
The Stagecoach single-decker was still stranded outside Westbridge Motors in St James Road at just before noon causing major queues for traffic heading towards Sixfields.
Vehicles attempting to turn right into the garage in search of fuel were also blocked by the tailback — leading to more frustration for drivers behind them unable to get past without using the controversial bus lane.