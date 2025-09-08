Bridleway and footpath to be temporarily closed in Northampton for safety reasons

One Angel Square, West Northamptonshire Council.

Walkers, cyclists and horse riders in Northampton are being advised of temporary closures to part of a public bridleway and footpath later this month.

West Northamptonshire Council has confirmed that sections of Public Bridleway HW6 and Public Footpath HW44 will be closed from Thursday, September 11, 2025, to allow construction work linked to nearby development to continue safely.

The closure will affect the stretch of footpath HW44 running from National Grid Reference SP7354 6387 westwards for around 320 metres, and the section of bridleway HW6 which links into it, running northwest for more than 500 metres between points SP7333 6379 and SP7290 6395.

The council said the restrictions are needed “in the interest of health and safety” while works are carried out. A permanent diversion is planned, but this cannot yet be put in place as surfacing work on HW44 has not been completed.

The order will remain in force for six months, though it may be extended with approval from the Secretary of State for Transport if required. Access to private land or properties along the route will not be affected.

Alternative routes will be clearly signposted on site and may change as construction progresses.

Anyone seeking further information can contact Marcus Grant by email at [email protected]

