Breakdown leads to Friday rush-hour queues on A14 at Kettering

Highways England cameras showed the queues on the A14 during at just before 8am

A broken down vehicle has blocked one lane, leading to huge queues on the A14 near Kettering during the morning rush hour on Friday (August 13).

Traffic is crawling eastbound from near to junction 7 all the way back to junction 3 with more vehicles struggling to join the A14 from the A6.