'Beloved pet dog' flees family car after crash on M1 near Northampton

Police have issued an urgent appeal over a missing dog following a crash on the M1 near Northampton today, Friday.

In a post on Northamptonshire Police's Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "Northamptonshire Police are dealing with a road traffic collision on the M1 at junctions 16.

"Unfortunately a beloved pet dog has run off from one of the vehicles involved. A black labrador called Tommy who is 4 years old.

Library picture