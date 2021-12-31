'Beloved pet dog' flees family car after crash on M1 near Northampton
Police appeal for help finding four-year-old black Labrador called Tommy after New Year's Eve crash
Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:49 am
Updated
Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:03 pm
Police have issued an urgent appeal over a missing dog following a crash on the M1 near Northampton today, Friday.
In a post on Northamptonshire Police's Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "Northamptonshire Police are dealing with a road traffic collision on the M1 at junctions 16.
"Unfortunately a beloved pet dog has run off from one of the vehicles involved. A black labrador called Tommy who is 4 years old.
"If Tommy is seen could we ask you give Northants Police a call on 101 quoting reference number 109 31/12/21," the spokesperson added.