An anticipated construction start date has been revealed for a million-pound initiative aimed at enhancing cycling and walking facilities in a busy area of Northampton.

Councillor Phil Larratt, responsible for highways and transport at West Northants Council (WNC), confirmed that work could begin as early as autumn on the Abington Active Travel Scheme (AATS). According to the Met Office, the first day of autumn is Sunday, 22 September 2024.

Councillor Larratt said: “The proposals for the AATS are being developed. The delivery will be phased to minimise disruption to the network. The first phase will focus on improvements for drivers while creating safer routes for pedestrians and cyclists at the junction of the A5095 Park Avenue South, Rushmere Road, and Billing Road. The anticipated construction start date is Autumn 2024.”

Key Features of the Abington Active Travel Scheme:

WNC has confirmed plans to improve cycle and pedestrian routes around the Abington Park Area are anticipated to start in Autumn 2024. Here's what the Billing Road/Rushmere Road junction will look like.

Abington Park Crescent: A new segregated two-way cycleway will be introduced, connecting with an upgraded crossing at the junction with Park Avenue South.

Bridgewater Drive: A new two-way cycleway will be implemented leading towards the school, alongside new road crossings.

Park Avenue South: New cycleways will be established, seamlessly merging into existing cycling facilities.

Billing Road/Rushmere Road Junction: Pedestrian crossing facilities will be enhanced significantly, enabling 'all-direction crossing.' Improved traffic signal technology will also be introduced for more efficient management of all movements.

WNC has noted that many respondents were ‘generally supportive’ of the scheme, particularly at the Billing Road/Rushmere Road junction, which has been described as a ‘death trap’ by pedestrians.

Independent councillor Julie Davenport, representing the Delapre and Rushmere ward, has been a vocal advocate for making the Billing Road/Rushmere Road junction safer for years. Commenting, councillor Davenport said: “I am so happy to know that this junction will finally be safe for the hundreds of school children and for vulnerable residents who currently take their life into their own hands each day trying to cross a major junction with no pedestrian crossing.

“Whatever age or ability you are, travelling will be a lot safer after the junction is renewed. It’s taken a long time, a petition and a council motion, but it will finally be installed.”