A series of full night time closures on the A43 in Northamptonshire will continue this week, as work to build a relief road continues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuesday and Wednesday (May 27 and May 28) will see night time closures to “facilitate essential construction work”.

The closures are part of the Persimmon Homes Towcester A43 relief road scheme – part of a huge housing development, which will see thousands more homes in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closure details

The Towcester Relief Road is set to connect the A5 with the A43, aiming to alleviate traffic through the town centre

May 27 – May 28: The A43 southbound will be fully closed for one night May 27 and the northbound will be fully closed for one night May 28.

The spokeswoman added: “This closure is necessary to install the contraflow ready to begin phase three of works.”

All of the closures will in place from 10pm – 6am and will cover the stretch of road between Towcester and Silverstone.

The southbound diversion route includes using the A5 to Bletchley and then joining the A421 back to the A43. The northbound diversion includes using the A421 to Bletchley and then the A5, back to the A43.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokeswoman added: “These improvements are crucial for enhancing traffic flow and safety in the area, and they will connect the relief road to the A43, which will help reduce traffic through Towcester once it opens.”