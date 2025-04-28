Another two full night time closures on the A43 in Northamptonshire this week as relief road work continues
Tuesday and Wednesday (May 27 and May 28) will see night time closures to “facilitate essential construction work”.
The closures are part of the Persimmon Homes Towcester A43 relief road scheme – part of a huge housing development, which will see thousands more homes in the town.
Closure details
May 27 – May 28: The A43 southbound will be fully closed for one night May 27 and the northbound will be fully closed for one night May 28.
The spokeswoman added: “This closure is necessary to install the contraflow ready to begin phase three of works.”
All of the closures will in place from 10pm – 6am and will cover the stretch of road between Towcester and Silverstone.
The southbound diversion route includes using the A5 to Bletchley and then joining the A421 back to the A43. The northbound diversion includes using the A421 to Bletchley and then the A5, back to the A43.
The spokeswoman added: “These improvements are crucial for enhancing traffic flow and safety in the area, and they will connect the relief road to the A43, which will help reduce traffic through Towcester once it opens.”
