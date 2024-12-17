Angry motorists criticise early morning traffic chaos caused by MORE faulty traffic lights in Northampton village

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 12:05 BST
Traffic lights on a busy road in a Northampton village have broken down once again, causing “absolute carnage”.

This morning (Tuesday, December 17), Main Road in Duston saw more traffic chaos after a set of temporary traffic lights stopped working at around 7.30am.

Cadent only recently removed one set of lights after completing works on Main Road, but this week, another set has appeared slightly further up the road for new gas works.

According to traffic information website one.network, the gas works are expected to continue until Friday (December 20).

More traffic chaos on Main Road, Duston, as another set of faulty temporary lights cause delays for motorists.

Motorists quickly took to social media to voice their frustration this morning.

One commenter said: “It's a joke. One wonders what the local authority is doing about coordinating works. Not long ago, they re-marked the roundabout at the church, and shortly after, it was dug up again.”

Another person said: “They’ve only just moved the lights from the roundabout – it’s an absolute joke.”

A third wrote: “What’s with the broken traffic lights in Duston?”

One motorist added: “It’s awful. Absolute carnage. Avoid if you can.”

Another said: “When will this madness end? Surely the company should make sure the lights are working properly?”

One more added: “The lights were put up overnight with no warning. They weren’t changing at 7am this morning, causing confusion, blockages, and tailbacks into Tollgate Way. It will probably get worse.”

A frustrated driver commented: “It was horrendous – took 30 minutes to get through!”

Both Cadent and West Northamptonshire Council have been contacted for comment.

