'Allow plenty of time' - Travel advice for 480,000 F1 fans heading to Silverstone this weekend

Travel advice has been issued to the 480,000 F1 fans who are expected to head to Silverstone this weekend.

National Highways is advising people attending the British Grand Prix to allow plenty of time for their journeys.

Around 480,000 visitors are expected from Thursday (July 4) to Sunday (July 7), with 160,000 fans due on Sunday.

A National Highways spokeswoman said: “As in previous years a one-way system will be introduced on the main A43 between the Abthorpe Roundabout at Towcester and the junction with the B4525 interchange near Syresham on Saturday and Sunday.

Silverstone will host hundreds and thousands of F1 fans this weekend.

“From 5am to until around 2pm on both days the direction of traffic will be towards the circuit while from approximately 2pm to 11pm it will switch to take people away from the venue. This will be lifted earlier if possible.

“Dadford Road to Silverstone circuit will also become one way on Friday morning, and all day Saturday and Sunday.

“Those attending should follow the signs from the M1, M40 and on their car parking pass, rather than relying on sat navs as depending which car park they are in, they may need to leave the A43 by different slip roads.

“Gates open at 11am on Thursday, 7.30 am on Friday and Saturday (7am for Fast Track ticket holders) and 6.30 am on Sunday (6 am for Fast Track ticket holders). Traffic is expected to be heavy in the area from Wednesday to next Monday.”

The road authority says they will have extra traffic officers patrolling the area to “keep traffic flowing and clear any incidents as quickly as possible”.