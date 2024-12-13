All you need to know about Christmas 2024 and New Year trains and buses in Northampton

Rail passengers from Northamptonshire stations are being told to avoid rail services from Christmas until early in the New Year if they can.

Train operators London Northwestern, East Midlands Railway, Avanti West Coast and Thameslink all issued warnings that a combination of engineering work, upgrades and HS2 will affect their seasonal services through to early January.

Gary Walsh, director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route — which connects Northampton with London Euston and Birmingham — said: “We understand that travelling over the festive period is important for so many people.

“On top of upgrades which will help to make the West Coast Main Line more reliable for our passengers, we’ve got major engineering work affecting other routes into London this year, which means Euston will be extremely busy. I’m urging passengers to plan their journeys in advance and please consider travelling after Thursday January 2.”

All national rail services traditionally shut down late on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, when Network Rail carries out most engineering work. But a number of planned schemes are set to bring chaos on the lines into London Euston for another week after that. Closures on two other major routes will make Euston extra busy and add to the number of passengers travelling from Northampton and Milton Keynes.

■ Work in preparation for HS2’s new Old Oak Common station means some Paddington services are diverted to and from Euston between Friday December 27 and Sunday December 29.

■ Upgrades on the Midland Main Line between Bedford and London St Pancras from Saturday December 21 to Sunday December 29 means through Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough passengers will be bussed between Bedford and Milton Keynes to continue their journeys.

■ Drainage improvements near Milton Keynes means buses will replace all trains between MK, Northampton and Rugby on New Year’s Day.

■ More track upgrades between Watford and MK means an amended service from January 1 until Saturday January 4.

All operators warned that services are subject to changes, late notice alterations or cancellations and advise those who do make journeys to check the National Rail planner before travelling.

East Midlands Railway says work on the line from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Bedford to London St Pancras includes replacing overhead electric power lines ahead of new 125mph trains arriving next year.

Up to 12 buses an hour will go between Bedford and Milton Keynes to connect with trains to Euston but Philippa Cresswell, East Midlands Railway customer service director, said: "We are working closely with other operators to keep customers moving throughout the festive period; however, journey times will be significantly longer than normal, with rail replacement buses and amended timetables in place.”

Bus operator Stagecoach says its routes in and around Northampton will begin winding down at 8pm on Christmas Eve and regular weekday timetables will only return on January 2.

No buses will run on Christmas Day nor Boxing Day while a Saturday service will operate on Friday December 27 and Monday December 30. New Year’s Eve will also see Saturday timetables although later buses after 8pm will be withdrawn with no service on New Year’s Day.