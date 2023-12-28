A5 in Northamptonshire to be closed overnight next week for planned works
A main road in Northamptonshire will be closed twice overnight next week.
The A5 will be closed between the Old Stratford roundabout and the Tove roundabout from 8pm to 6am on Wednesday January 3 and between the same times on Thursday January 4.
The closure will be implemented so that defective drainage manholes can be repaired.
A statement on the National Highways website says: “We’ll be carrying out repairs to several drainage manholes which have become defective over the last few weeks.
“The specific area for our repairs are located between The Lendens and Vernon Road, access will be maintained for frontages that fall outside of our works area throughout.
“We’ll make every effort to manage noise and additional lighting whilst we work at this location. We’ll also continue to monitor the defects over the coming weeks.”
Andrea Leadsom MP posted to social media to say the works will also include “replenishing road markings and drainage cleansing”.