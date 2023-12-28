A5 in Northamptonshire to be closed overnight next week for planned works

The closure is to fix defective drainage manholes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A main road in Northamptonshire will be closed twice overnight next week.

The A5 will be closed between the Old Stratford roundabout and the Tove roundabout from 8pm to 6am on Wednesday January 3 and between the same times on Thursday January 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure will be implemented so that defective drainage manholes can be repaired.

Part of the A5 in Northamptonshire will be closed overnight in the first week on 2024.

A statement on the National Highways website says: “We’ll be carrying out repairs to several drainage manholes which have become defective over the last few weeks.

“The specific area for our repairs are located between The Lendens and Vernon Road, access will be maintained for frontages that fall outside of our works area throughout.

“We’ll make every effort to manage noise and additional lighting whilst we work at this location. We’ll also continue to monitor the defects over the coming weeks.”