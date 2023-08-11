A5 in Northamptonshire reopens after collision between two lorries caused huge diesel spill

UPDATE: The road fully reopened just before 6am on Friday (August 11).

A main road in Northamptonshire is expected to remain closed into the early hours of Friday morning (August 11) after a collision between two lorries.

The incident happened on the A5 near Daventry and Watford Gap, between the A361 and the A45 at around 8.30am.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible.

Traffic was stopped and both carriageways have been closed all day, due to a large diesel spill.

As of around 4pm, National Highways says the road is expected to remain closed in both directions for a while longer as both carriageways require resurfacing.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “This happened just after 8.30am this morning when two HGVs were in collision and a large amount of diesel was spilled as a result.

“There is a lot of congestion in the area while the clean-up takes place and motorists are advised to avoid the area for now.”

The spokeswoman said there is not believed to have been any injuries.