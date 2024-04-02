Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A stretch of the A5 in Northamptonshire was closed over the Easter weekend due to a collision.

A spokeswoman added: “As a result of the collision, there was an oil spillage on the southbound carriageway, which caused the road to be temporary closed while this was cleared. No-one was injured in the collision.”