A5 in Northamptonshire closed over Easter weekend due to collision
The road was closed for around three hours
A stretch of the A5 in Northamptonshire was closed over the Easter weekend due to a collision.
The incident happened around 7.40pm on Saturday (March 30) near Potterspury.
Police say a vehicle travelling northbound struck the central reservation.
A spokeswoman added: “As a result of the collision, there was an oil spillage on the southbound carriageway, which caused the road to be temporary closed while this was cleared. No-one was injured in the collision.”
The road reopened at around 10.40pm.