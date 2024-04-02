A5 in Northamptonshire closed over Easter weekend due to collision

The road was closed for around three hours
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 14:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A stretch of the A5 in Northamptonshire was closed over the Easter weekend due to a collision.

The incident happened around 7.40pm on Saturday (March 30) near Potterspury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say a vehicle travelling northbound struck the central reservation.

Most Popular
The incident happened on the A5 near Potterspury.The incident happened on the A5 near Potterspury.
The incident happened on the A5 near Potterspury.

A spokeswoman added: “As a result of the collision, there was an oil spillage on the southbound carriageway, which caused the road to be temporary closed while this was cleared. No-one was injured in the collision.”

The road reopened at around 10.40pm.

Related topics:NorthamptonshirePolice