News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

A5 in Northamptonshire closed in both directions due to serious collision between lorry and pedestrian

The air ambulance has been called
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:14 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 14:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

UPDATE: A man in his 70s died at the scene.

The A5 in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions due to a serious collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.

The main road is closed from the A43 for Towcester to the A45 for Weedon Bec this morning (Monday February 19).

The A5 in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions.The A5 in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions.
The A5 in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways posted on X at around 10am to say the road is closed in both directions and that all emergency services are on scene.

The post said: “The #A5 in #Northamptonshire is closed in both directions between the #A43 (#Towcester) and the #A45 (#WeedonBec) due to a serious collision.

“All emergency services are in attendance, including air ambulance.

“More information to follow, thank you for your patience.”

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We would advise people to find an alternative route as the road is expected to be closed for some time following a serious road traffic collision between a pedestrian and lorry, which occurred at about 9.15am today.”

More to follow.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireDriversTowcesterNational HighwaysA45A43Northamptonshire Police