A45 road overnight closure tonight as Chowns Mill improvements continue

A section of the busy A45 in Northamptonshire is due to be closed tonight for overnight improvement work due to the Chowns Mill junction improvements.

The carriageway closure is as well as lay by closures, narrow lanes with lane closures and a temporary 40mph speed restriction due to the ongoing works.

Northbound traffic will be no be able to use the A45 from Wilby Way in Wellingborough through to Stanwick from 8pm tonight (Monday August 9) to 6am tomorrow (Tuesday, August 10).

File picture