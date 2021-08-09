A45 road overnight closure tonight as Chowns Mill improvements continue
The section of road will be closed from 8pm to 6am
A section of the busy A45 in Northamptonshire is due to be closed tonight for overnight improvement work due to the Chowns Mill junction improvements.
The carriageway closure is as well as lay by closures, narrow lanes with lane closures and a temporary 40mph speed restriction due to the ongoing works.
Northbound traffic will be no be able to use the A45 from Wilby Way in Wellingborough through to Stanwick from 8pm tonight (Monday August 9) to 6am tomorrow (Tuesday, August 10).
Motorists have been warned to expect disruption everyday on the stretch of road between 8pm and 6am to August 14 and between the same times from August 16 2021 to August 20.