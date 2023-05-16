A45 in Northampton closed after accident
Drivers warned of long delays and tailbacks
The A45 in Northampton has been closed this evening after an accident.
National Highways reported at 5.30pm: “Lanes 2 and 3 are CLOSED on the #A45 eastbound between the #A508 #Northampton and #A428/#A5095 #BrackMills due to a collision.
“Emergency services are on scene.
“There are currently delays of 30 mins and approx. 3 miles of congestion,” the spokesperson said.
No details have been given as to the nature of any injuries.