A45 in Northampton closed after accident

David Summers
By David Summers
Published 16th May 2023, 17:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 18:26 BST

The A45 in Northampton has been closed this evening after an accident.

National Highways reported at 5.30pm: “Lanes 2 and 3 are CLOSED on the #A45 eastbound between the #A508 #Northampton and #A428/#A5095 #BrackMills due to a collision.

Emergency services are on scene.

Delays are expected.
“There are currently delays of 30 mins and approx. 3 miles of congestion,” the spokesperson said.

No details have been given as to the nature of any injuries.

