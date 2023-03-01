A45 closed in both directions between Raunds and Thrapston following serious collision

A main road in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions following a serious collision.

The A45 between Raunds and the A14 near Thrapston is closed this afternoon (Wednesday March 1) after a collision between a HGV and a car happened just after 1pm.

Emergency services are on the scene.

The A45 is closed in both directions.

National Highways tweeted: “The #A45 is closed both ways between the #A6 (#Rushden) and the #A14 at J13 (#Thrapston) following a collision. All emergency services are working at the scene with #TrafficOfficers en route to assist with strategic closures. Please keep following the feed for further info.”

A National Highways spokesman added: “The incident involving an HGV and a car happened near the Raunds roundabout shortly before 1.30pm.

“The road is likely to remain closed throughout the afternoon for investigation and recovery work and any necessary repairs.

“Eastbound traffic is being diverted via the solid circle diversion from the Chowns Mill roundabout on to the A6 northbound and A14 eastbound as far at junction 13 at Thrapston.

“Westbound traffic should follow the hollow diamond symbols along the same route but in reverse.”

Northamptonshire Police continued: “Following a road traffic collision shortly after 1pm today (March 1), the A45 between Raunds and its junction with the A14 is closed. Please find an alternative route until further notice. Thank you for your assistance.”

Delays are expected and drivers are advised to avoid the area, where possible.