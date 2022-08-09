A45 closed in both directions between A14 and Raunds following serious collision in early hours

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A45 is set to remain closed through Tuesday's morning rush hour following a serious crash in the early hours of the morning

The A45 remains closed in both directions heading into rush hour Tuesday morning (August 9) following a serious collision between the A14 and Raunds.

A spokesman for National Highways confirmed the closure at around 3am adding that emergency services including Northamptonshire Police are on scene.

Police said at 5.20am that the road will remain closed while crash investigion work continues.

Diversions are in place for traffic heading both ways from the Chowns Mill roundabout using the A6 to junction seven on the A14.

