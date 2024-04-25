A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough closed for around an hour after three-vehicle collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A section of the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough was closed for around an hour due to a three vehicle collision.

The incident happened at around 10.43am today (Thursday, April 25) on the eastbound carriageway between Great Doddington and Wilby Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The A45 was closed for around an hour between Northampton and Wellingborough.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It appears that one car has collided into the rear of another car, which had broken down on the carriageway. A third vehicle has then collided with the rear of the first car.”

Police also confirmed that there were no reported injuries.