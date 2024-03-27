A43 in Northamptonshire fully reopens after 15-hour closure due to serious collision
A major stretch of the A43 in Northamptonshire has fully reopened after it was closed for more than 15 hours due to a serious collision.
The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between Silverstone and Abthorpe at around 11.45pm on Tuesday (March 26).
Police officers remained on the scene for most of the day, until around 3.30pm when the road fully reopened.
National Highways confirmed that all recovery and collision clear up is now complete and delays in the area have cleared.
The roads authority posted on X: “Investigation, recovery and collision clear-up work has been completed and the #A43 southbound btwn #A5 (#Towcester) & #Whittlebury is OPEN.
"No delays in the area, please have a safe onwards journey if travelling today.”
Northamptonshire Police also posted on X at around 3.30pm: “The A43 near Silverstone has now reopened fully, following a serious collision which occurred at around 11.45pm last night, March 26. Thank you once again for your patience while the emergency services responded to this incident.”
Traffic had to be stopped, so many motorists were trapped overnight, while the incident was dealt with.