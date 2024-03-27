A43 in Northamptonshire fully reopens after 15-hour closure due to serious collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major stretch of the A43 in Northamptonshire has fully reopened after it was closed for more than 15 hours due to a serious collision.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between Silverstone and Abthorpe at around 11.45pm on Tuesday (March 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers remained on the scene for most of the day, until around 3.30pm when the road fully reopened.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway of the A43 between Silverstone and Abthorpe.

National Highways confirmed that all recovery and collision clear up is now complete and delays in the area have cleared.

The roads authority posted on X: “Investigation, recovery and collision clear-up work has been completed and the #A43 southbound btwn #A5 (#Towcester) & #Whittlebury is OPEN.

"No delays in the area, please have a safe onwards journey if travelling today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police also posted on X at around 3.30pm: “The A43 near Silverstone has now reopened fully, following a serious collision which occurred at around 11.45pm last night, March 26. Thank you once again for your patience while the emergency services responded to this incident.”