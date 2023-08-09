A main road in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions due to a collision.

The A43 between the A421 (for Barley Mow) and the A5 (for Towcester) is closed today (Wednesday August 9) due to a collision whereby a lorry has collided with the central reservation.

A National Highways spokesman said: “Traffic Officers are in attendance assisting with traffic management. Recovery are now en route to scene to remove the HGV from the network.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “This is a single-vehicle collision involving a lorry on the A43 southbound at Syresham, from the logs the lorry appears to have struck the central reservation and is now blocking the southbound and part of the northbound carriageways.

“Calls on this came in from just after 9.20am today, officers are on scene with vehicle recovery being organised now. Thankfully the driver is not believed to be injured.”

AA Traffic is warning of severe delays. Drivers are warned to avoid the area, if possible.