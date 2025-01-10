A43 in Northamptonshire closed in both directions and two taken to hospital after collision

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 10th Jan 2025, 09:51 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 10:40 GMT
A stretch of the A43 in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions due to a serious collision.

The main road is closed from its junction with the A5 near Towcester, to where the road joins the M1 at junction 15a.

National Highways officers and emergency services are on scene dealing with the incident this morning (Friday January 10).

Northamptonshire Police say the incident happened on the southbound carriageway at around 8.30am and one vehicle was involved.

The A43 is closed in both directions this morning (Friday January 10).The A43 is closed in both directions this morning (Friday January 10).
A spokeswoman for the force said: “Two people were injured. One has been taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries and the other to Northampton General Hospital with less serious injuries.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

More to follow.

