A43 in Northamptonshire closed in both directions and two taken to hospital after collision
The main road is closed from its junction with the A5 near Towcester, to where the road joins the M1 at junction 15a.
National Highways officers and emergency services are on scene dealing with the incident this morning (Friday January 10).
Northamptonshire Police say the incident happened on the southbound carriageway at around 8.30am and one vehicle was involved.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “Two people were injured. One has been taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries and the other to Northampton General Hospital with less serious injuries.”
Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being.
More to follow.
